Monongahela Incline to remain closed as PRT prepares report for state oversight agencies

The Monongahela Incline is expected to remain shut down through next week as Pittsburgh Regional Transit prepares a report for two state oversight agencies, coordinates inspections, and plans for its reopening.

The incline has been closed since Nov. 1, when a motor controller failure trapped 27 people in both cars. The controller regulates the speed and operation of the incline's motor.

A third-party inspector found no mechanical issues this week, according to PRT. The agency is finalizing a report for the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry and PennDOT's State Safety Oversight Agency. Once the review is complete, PRT will begin coordinating inspections in preparation for reopening.

PRT continues to operate shuttle vans between Station Square and the upper incline station every 15 to 20 minutes, as well as Route 40 between Downtown Pittsburgh and Mount Washington every 40 minutes.

Riders with questions can contact PRT customer service at 412-442-2000, on X (formerly Twitter) at @pghtransitcare, or through live chat on PRT's website.