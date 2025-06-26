Pittsburghers visit libraries to seek relief amid heat wave

As the heat makes the weather miserable, finding any relief is welcome. People will find just about anywhere they can to be inside and cooled off.

In addition to cooling centers, some people are using libraries, which can also connect them with services if they find themselves in need.

"One of the last places you can go to without any expectation to buy anything. You can walk in their doors, there's things to do," Allegheny County Library Association CEO Amy Anderson said.

According to the ACLA, during weather events, they see more people pass through their doors. Earlier this spring, when wind caused widespread damage and power outages, libraries were more than just for a book and a good read.

"When we had all of the power outages after the storm recently, the library was the place to go to charge your phone," Anderson said.

For people who have nowhere to go during this heat stretch, there are also services to try and help those who may n ot be as fortunate. Libraries in the Pittsburgh area are part of the Library Social Work Fellowship. This puts social workers in some of the libraries to connect people with the help and services they may need.

"It's our job to provide information. We know how to find it. So come in, ask questions and we're here to help," Anderson said.

That program helps both libraries in the Allegheny County Library Association and the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh system.