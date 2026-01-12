Who are Pittsburgh's lemonade twins? Social media posts raise concerns.

Twin boys have been seen selling lemonade for long hours several times a week, often in cold weather, on street corners throughout Pittsburgh and the suburbs for months.

Hundreds of people have posted concerns on the social media platform Reddit, saying the twins are being exploited and demanding action. The police have been called, and complaints have been filed with the Office of Children, Youth and Families. KDKA Lead Investigator Andy Sheehan looked into the concerns about the so-called lemonade twins.

The boys sell lemonade day after day, hour after hour, around the Pittsburgh area. While they appear to be working alone, KDKA Investigates observed a woman, believed to be their mother Sahira Mohammad, sitting within eyesight in a car nearby. Customers say the twins ask for $20 a cup but accept as little as $2 or $3.

It's not clear where the money goes or whether it's a business or a charity. They have an Instagram page that says they serve lemonade for peace. Mohammad told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette this summer that the lemonade sales "instill a sense of confidence, independence and discipline in her boys, as well as the value of entrepreneurship."

However, many of the hundreds of people posting their concerns on Reddit say they believe the twins are being exploited, documenting multiple times they've been out in sub-freezing temperatures and during school hours. They say they've called the police, ChildLine and have asked CYF to intercede.

"We're really grateful to the community reporting when they have concerns, whether it's about these children or any other children that we see, and, of course, we're taking action on those reports of abuse," said Erin Dalton, director of the Allegheny County Department of Human Services.

Dalton said she is prohibited from discussing any investigation, but said complaints of this nature automatically initiate a process: a screening that can lead to an investigation, a finding within 60 days and possible action.

"I cannot report on where we are on any of these referrals, but those are processes that are underway for any referral that comes in," Dalton said.

KDKA's Andy Sheehan asked, "In this case, are these legitimate concerns?"

"We take every complaint and every concern about child abuse and neglect seriously, and we investigate those that we feel are merited," Dalton said.

But a determination of abuse or neglect may not be so clear in this case.

If this is a family business, child welfare experts say that it may be little different from kids doing daily chores on a family farm. The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police has responded to several complaints but has found no evidence to charge the woman criminally. The police bureau issued a statement saying, in part:

"Officers have looked into the matter and so far they have found that the none of their sales have occurred during school hours or they occurred during days off from school. The children are also under supervision by a parent. At this time there is nothing to suggest any criminality with respect to their venture."

Two days after Christmas, KDKA Investigates found the twins packing up their stand on the corner of Forbes and Murray avenues in Squirrel Hill. The mother left her car to collect them, and KDKA Investigates asked her to comment.

KDKA's Andy Sheehan asked, "People are concerned about your kids."

Mohammad said, "Can you please get the camera out my face?"

KDKA's Andy Sheehan responded: "People are concerned about the state of your kids."

"Can you please get away from me and my children, please. Thank you," Mohammad said.