Pittsburgh's last remaining bathhouse set to undergo rehab project

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The rehab project on the city's last remaining bathhouse is scheduled to begin in the spring.

The South Side building is set to receive a major overhaul to help preserve its historic architecture while also making it more sustainable.

The pool will close during renovations. But once renovations are complete, the city hopes to keep the bathhouse open year-round.

First published on January 5, 2023 / 9:43 PM

