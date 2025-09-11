With Pittsburgh being in a rainless spell, what should homeowners do about their lawns?

Taking care of your lawn during a dry spell: To water or no?

With the prospects of rain looking pretty bleak for the foreseeable future, is there anything you can do to keep your grass healthy?

While you might be enjoying not having to mow your yard, the browning of the grass is not very attractive, but that sea of brown does not mean that all is lost.

"Once it gets a little bit of water, it's going to jump back," said Jeff Fowler, a turf expert with Tip Top Turf Solutions. "We're going to have some spots that don't come back."

Fowler also said that the good news for your lawn is the calendar. With temperatures cooling down, we head back into a season where grass typically grows very well, he explained.

So, Fowler said, we just have to wait, don't waste the water.

"It just is not going to be enough to kick it back into gear," he said. "We really need the cooler temperatures and the combination of some rainfall."

Fowler said that once the rain comes, aerate your grass, top dress it, and overseed, but again, wait for the rain.

"You're going to have a hard time getting penetration with the equipment that you're going to rent or that you have around the house to aerate," he explained.

In short, just chill, literally wait for the rain, you've got until late-October, and then don't forget to fertilize before Thanksgiving.

"It gives the grass a feeding right before it goes to bed," he said.

The fall fertilizing is the most important of the year, according to Fowler. Get the over seeding down, the fertilizer, and it will germinate, grow, and be ready to pop out in the spring.

Just don't waste your water or your money now.