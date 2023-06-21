Pittsburgh kids 15 and younger can get into pools free without needing membership

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh kids 15 and younger will get into city pools free this summer without needing a membership.

Before kids needed a recreation center membership tag to get free access to the city's pools, but the mayor's office announced on Wednesday that the tag will be waived this season.

"It's all about the children and giving them opportunities for a safe, fun summer," said Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey in a news release. "Whatever we can do to make our youth thrive allows our great City to continue to be a safe, welcoming, and thriving place for all."

The city opened 15 pools over the weekend after recruiting more than 100 lifeguards.

Adult residents can still get season passes and non-residents can get season tags.

"We love being able to offer free swimming to Pittsburgh youth. And now, without needing a Recreation Center Membership, families can head straight to the pools and enjoy their summer," CitiParks director Kathryn Vargas said.