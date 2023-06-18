With more than 100 lifeguards recruited, Pittsburgh opens its pools

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The summertime temperatures are heating up and if you're looking to cool off, Pittsburgh's pools are now open!

The city has opened 15 pools after recruiting more than 100 lifeguards.

On Saturday, Mayor Ed Gainey stopped at one of the pools to express his excitement about getting the pools open.

"You see the lifeguards out here now, and I want to thank every lifeguard out here now, I appreciate you and I thank you," he said. "We got the lifeguards that we needed so I am thankful for that."

Season pool tags are now available for purchase at all entry gates to the pools.

Kids 15 and younger are able to swim for free with a Citiparks rec membership tag and those are free and signups are available at any of the recreation centers.