TSA and passengers gear up for Thanksgiving crowds at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People who are taking to the skies the week of Thanksgiving will not be thankful for extremely busy airports.

The Transportation Security Administration is preparing to have a lot on its plate with record-breaking crowds, and it does not want you to miss your flights.

"Thanksgiving travel period is sort of like TSA's version of the Super Bowl. All hands on deck. We're fully staffed, and we're prepared to handle the influx of travelers," said Lisa Farbstein, spokesperson for the TSA.

She said the busiest days will be Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after the holiday. On that Sunday alone, Pittsburgh International Airport expects 312 combined arrivals and departures, with 39,000 scheduled seats.

"Tuesday of Thanksgiving week until about Monday after, we expect to screen about 18.3 million people across the country. And that's about a 6% increase from the previous year and a 17% increase over 2022," Farbstein said.

Pittsburgh International Airport was ranked among the top 20 worst airports for holiday travel in a new report. Locals Insider ranked the top 50 largest airports in major U.S. cities by looking at departure data from last year. The study showed Pittsburgh International with nearly 19.3% of departing flights canceled or delayed during the holiday season.

While delays and cancelations have nothing to do with the TSA, Farbstein has lots of tips because you never know what can happen.

"So much has to do with weather because there's the ripple effect. So, airlines are impacted by the weather, and it's smart to check with your airline before you leave home," she said.

Passengers should arrive more than two hours before their flight. Three hours would be even better.

"Pittsburgh, as you know, is undergoing construction. Right now, the passenger volume is so high in Pittsburgh, it exceeds the capacity of our checkpoints to move people through quickly," Farbstein said.

"Get to the airport early," she added. "People are going to be in line for a long time. So, you know what? Use that time to your advantage. It's the ideal time to finish your beverage, to remove everything from your pockets and put those items directly into your carry-on bag, have your ID ready out and ready to go. And my goodness, if you own a firearm, do not bring it to the checkpoint."

Allegheny County Airport Authority spokesperson Bob Kerlik expects the airport to be extremely busy, with the peak travel period at Pittsburgh International in the early morning for flights departing between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. Kerlik said the authority is working with the TSA and airlines to ensure as smooth an experience as possible.

Kerlik said passengers should check with their airline when their ticket counter opens, and people can reserve their parking in advance to guarantee the lot they prefer.

Farbstein said to pack your patience but start with an empty bag.

"I remove everything, and I start to pack from scratch. And that is our recommendation. That way you know with certainty that you do not have a prohibited item with you," Farbstein said.

If your turkey day fixing can spill or spread and is larger than 3.4 ounces, it needs to go in your checked bag.

The TSA website has a search bar where you can type the name of an item to find out what you should put in your checked bag versus a carry-on bag, and what not to put in either. You can also text "Travel" to AskTSA (275-872) or message Ask TSA on social media.