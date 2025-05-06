Pittsburgh International Airport opens 5 new stores

Pittsburgh Regional Airport has unveiled five new stores as the airport continues its transformation ahead of the opening of the new terminal later this year.

Ribbon cuttings took place Tuesday morning to showcase two Hudson travel convenience stores, Champion City Sports, Duquesne Supply Company, and MAC Cosmetics.

"The new shopping and dining options include a vibrant mix of shopping from fashion to cosmetics and gifts, along with additional healthy quick service dining and on-trend sit-down restaurants/bars, some with fantastic airfield views," per a press release from the Allegheny County Airport Authority.

Champion City Sports "celebrates Pittsburgh's rich sports culture" by offering clothing, memorabilia, and accessories highlighting the Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates.

Duquesne Supply Company will showcase Pittsburgh's local culture with Pittsburgh-themed merchandise. Some products will showcase Pittsburgh's local language, "Pittsburghese," with items adorned with popular terms like "yinz" or "nebby." These items are sourced from local brands like love, Pittsburgh and Cox Woodwork.

Two Hudson travel convenience stores will offer books, magazines, snacks, confectionery, beverages, and local souvenirs, among other travel necessities.

MAC Cosmetics will sell a variety of makeup products for all ages, races, and genders.