Joe Manganiello, Caitlin O'Connor, Jeff Goldblum and Cam Heyward cross paths at Pittsburgh International Airport gala

It was a star-studded evening at the Pittsburgh International Airport gala on Friday night, with several well-known Pittsburghers taking part in the event to celebrate the upcoming opening of the airport's new terminal.

Notably, actors and Pittsburgh natives Joe Manganiello and Jeff Goldblum, Manganiello's partner, Caitlin O'Connor, and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward were invited and photographed together.

"YINZPLOSION at the Pittsburgh International Airport Gala," Manganiello wrote on social media.

Goldblum was invited to perform with his band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, along with the Grammy Award-winning Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. The airport said the gala for partners and organizations was part of a series of events leading up to a community open house.

"I'm more than thrilled and delighted to be part of this glorious event back in my beloved hometown. What a jazzy dream come true – there's no place like home!" Goldblum said in a prior article on Blue Sky News.

The Pittsburgh International Airport is getting ready to open the new $1.7 billion terminal. A recent dress rehearsal took place on Sept. 20, and the airport is hosting a community open house event scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 11.