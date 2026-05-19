Pittsburgh doctor warns about uptick in tick-borne diseases

As the weather gets warmer and people spend more time outdoors, so too are pesky ticks becoming more active. Doctors are already putting out a warning, saying it's looking to be a bad season.

"Diagnoses of tick-borne diseases are increasing over a period of decades," said Dr. Graham Snyder, an expert in infectious diseases for UPMC.

Why are there more ticks?

He said the trends are clear. We're likely to see more diseases caused by tick bites, especially Lyme disease, as the years go on.

"There are more ticks, and more ticks that are carrying tick-borne diseases in a broader area over time," Snyder said.

On April 23, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put out an advisory that in all regions except south central, weekly rates for ER visits for tick bites were the highest for the time of year since 2017. One day earlier, the Pennsylvania Department of Health also shared it "identified recent sustained increases … in nearly all regions of the state," with Lyme being the most common tickborne disease. It also said every year, the state ranks in the top 10 nationally for cases reported by population.

"Changing environment is making it more hospitable for ticks," Snyder said.

Snyder attributes the uptick due to climate change and a rise in recognition and testing by doctors. Many times, symptoms start with a rash that looks like a bullseye.

"This can be at the site of the tick, it can be one, or it can be a few," Snyder said.

How to prevent tick-borne diseases

If caught early, you can prevent Lyme with an antibiotic, but if untreated, the illness can cause fevers, heart palpitations and nerve weakness.

That's why if you've been outdoors, especially near tall grass and shrubs, make sure to do a tick check right when you get inside.

"Examine your body, your skin, and get help if need be, for those areas that are hard to see, and make sure there are no spots, any black spots that are unfamiliar," Snyder said.

If you want to enjoy the nice weather, the best steps you can take are wearing long sleeves and pants that you can tuck into your socks, and don't forget to spray DEET, or wash your clothes in permethrin, both of which can repel little ticks.

"You don't have to worry about tick-borne diseases if you take the right precautions," Snyder said.

If you do find a tick on you, Snyder said the safest way to remove it is with fine-point tweezers. Grab as close to the skin as possible and pull straight up.