Pittsburgh in for a brief warm up on Thursday

Today is likely going to be the 12th day in a row with temperatures at or below average for our area. Surprisingly, we are still slightly (0.3°) above average for the month.

With the month coming to an end on Saturday, it's going to be close, but I think we will end the month just barely (~-0.1°) below. We don't see too many near or below average months when it comes to the temperature anymore. It's been interesting watching the reactions of people dealing with what used to be normal. I promise our pools will be ok.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area on May 29, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Highs today will hit the low 70s with noon temperatures already around 70 degrees. Winds will be light and out of the west at around 5mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

I will get to our long-range temperatures soon, but first, I wanted to talk about a couple of rain chances coming up over the next 60 hours. The first is just an isolated chance for rain this afternoon into the evening hours. Most people likely will be completely dry today. If you see some rain, it will not last long. While I can't rule out a rumble, this is rain that we will be dealing with.

Rain chances over the next week KDKA Weather Center

The second round of rain is set to arrive around noon on Friday and will continue for a couple of hours. The best chance to see Friday rain will come from the Cranberry area to the south. Rain totals of more than an inch should be expected in some places. With soil already saturated, runoff could lead to some high creek and river levels.

We should get around a 10-hour break from the rain late Friday evening. Then our final rain chance of the weekend will roll through early on Saturday morning. While the Storm Prediction Center doesn't have us under a severe weather chance, strong wind speeds on the leading edge of the Saturday morning system should be expected. This rain will arrive around 7 a.m. on Saturday morning and will wrap up early on Saturday afternoon. The rest of the weekend is looking fantastic.

With Friday's rain, highs probably won't get back to the 70s.

I have Friday highs just in the upper 60s. Saturday and Sunday will see highs similar to what we will see on Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. 'Summer' weather arrives for the middle of next week with highs hitting the 80s on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week.

7-day forecast KDKA Weather Center

