Pittsburgh has a nice finish to the weekend but rain chances move in this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's no doubt about it, people are loving the sunshine. The weather has cooperated for Picklesburgh, leading to huge crowds on Boulevard of the Allies, Yinzerpalooza has been packed, and others are just soaking up the sun at Point State Park.

We are lining up another gorgeous and toasty Sunday for Western Pennsylvania. Temperatures will be a bit hotter today with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s but the humidity does remain low, which helps it feel warm but not unbearably hot. If you are headed to the Pirates game today, make sure you bring a hat, lather on the sunscreen and stay hydrated, especially if you're sitting right in the sun looking at the river.

By tonight, we are expecting temperatures to cool down but humidity does start to nudge its way back in. Overnight lows will be dropping into the low 60s for areas around Clarion, Mercer, and Greensburg and the mid to upper 60s for areas like Squirrel Hill, Downtown, and the South Hills.

As we start a new work week on Monday, you will definitely notice the humidity a little more. Temperatures should stay in the mid 80s and with a little more humidity, it will start to feel a bit stickier. We are tracking the chance for rain as we go into Monday afternoon, where there could be some pockets of rain that feature some steady downpours at times.

As we go into Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, that's when you'll start to notice the humidity more and the chances for rain do also increase. There could be some thunderstorm activity on each day but at this point, early on, nothing looks particularly severe.

Here's a look at the 7-day forecast that doesn't feature any really intense heat.

