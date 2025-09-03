Pittsburgh launches redesigned free spay and neuter program for residents

Pittsburgh is relaunching its free spay and neuter program.

The program was put on pause in 2024 to allow for restructuring. On Tuesday, the city relaunched the program, allowing residents to get their pets spayed or neutered for free.

There are now two different applications — one for pet cats and dogs and a separate one for community cats. The surgeries will be done through the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh.

"The Department of Public Safety has been diligently working to restructure and expand the City's spay and neuter program in an effort to best serve Pittsburgh's residents and animal populations," said Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt. "We are thankful for the patience of Pittsburghers as we've redeveloped this program over the last year and are excited to begin processing applications for residents."

Rules for pets

Pittsburgh residents can apply for two pets in a calendar year but no more than five in five years. There are different requirements for cats and dogs, but owners of both pets are required to show two recent bills that include their name, city address and date as well as a government-issued ID with a city address.

Dog owners also have to show financial need by providing a recent MyCompass Account summary. Residents who are low-income and can't provide this can show other documentation on a case-by-case basis.

Rules for community cats

People who want to participate in the community cat program have to register as a trapper through an online application. They have to be Pittsburgh residents, and they have to certify that the cats are trapped within city limits and will be re-released in the same area or another colony in the city.

Cats that are trapped with the intention of being fostered or adopted can't use the program.

Trappers will be allowed to apply for up to 30 cats a year, with the possibility for more on a case-by-case basis.