Pittsburgh's Animal Friends chapter steps up to help pet owners with free clinics

With shelters overflowing and the cost of veterinary care rising, Animal Friends is stepping in to help pet owners and caretakers in the City of Pittsburgh.

The nonprofit has launched a temporary program called "Short Term Fix" to offer free spay and neuter surgeries for owned pets and community cats. The program runs on select Thursdays in September and is open only to City of Pittsburgh residents.

"Animal Friends is operating at 40% over capacity for cats and kittens," said Cindy Cole, Senior Director of Communications for Animal Friends.

"People can't afford to get their own pets done, let alone cats outside that don't have an owner," said Tori Kolodziej, Director of Clinic Services.

What to know:

City residents can apply by filling out a form at ThinkingOutsideTheCage.org.

Spots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

If selected, applicants will be contacted by Animal Friends and asked to pay a $50 scheduling fee, which will be refunded on the day of surgery.

The city's Spay & Neuter program has been on hold for the past 18 months due to restructuring. That pause has created a backlog in surgeries and a noticeable spike in the local cat population. Animal Friends is hoping to relieve some of the overpopulation.

"We know there's a dire need within the city for accessible and affordable spay/neuter services," said Tori Kolodziej. "We're stepping in to help fill the gap and work through the backlog."

Funding caps mean there are only so many free surgeries available in September. For those who don't get an appointment or live outside the city, Animal Friends offers year-round, low-cost spay/neuter services.

"We want to make sure we still have access to affordable veterinary care for all residents," said Cole.

The "Short Term Fix" program is made possible through support from the Margaret Raphael Foundation.

For more information or to apply, visit ThinkingOutsideTheCage.org.