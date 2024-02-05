Pittsburgh's free spay and neuter program on hold

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A service in Pittsburgh that lets people get their cats and dogs spayed and neutered for free has been put on hold.

Pittsburgh's spay/neuter program has been paused, according to a message on the city's website.

"The Spay and Neuter Program for residents of the City of Pittsburgh is currently on pause while the program is being revised in ways to ensure that the program's limited funds are helping those residents and animals most in need of this assistance. Please hold your application until this site is updated. Thank you," the message reads.

There is no explanation or indication of when the program will resume. Animal trapper Desiree Stimac is concerned.

"There are mounds of unfixed animals that repopulate," Stimac said.

"Besides being flooded with animals that are multiplying, getting sicker, mating each other, creating colonies that are just awful," Stimac added.

Pittsburgh residents can get up to five pets spayed and neutered for free every year, and the Bureau of Animal Care & Control is responsible for determining who is eligible.

Sarah Lim of Pittsburgh rescued her cat, Mouse, and used the city's program.

"I've seen a lot of cats over the years outside and I love to rescue any animal that wanders into my home," Lim said.

Lim heard about the news of the program and has questions.

"I was surprised," Lim said. "I didn't know what was going on and I kind of wanted to know a little bit more about why they put a pause on the program. And a little concerned because I want other people to have access to the same resources that I used."

State Senator Jay Costa says his office is looking into the issue and trying to get more information from the city on what's changing with the program and when it will reopen.