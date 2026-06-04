Watch Live: Pittsburgh to unveil Fourth of July celebration plans for America's 250th anniversary

Pittsburgh city leaders are unveiling plans for Fourth of July celebrations on Thursday afternoon, and residents can expect plenty of fanfare to mark America's 250th anniversary.

Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor and partners like America250PA, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership and Heinz History Center will announce Independence Day plans on Thursday at a press conference scheduled for 2 p.m. You can watch it live in the video player above.

It comes after USA Today readers voted Pittsburgh's Fourth of July celebration the best in the nation. The festivities usually kick off in the afternoon, with entertainment, food trucks and family-friendly activities. The night culminates with a fireworks display from Pittsburgh Three Rivers, with some of the best viewing spots up on Mt. Washington, looking down at the city.