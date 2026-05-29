Allegheny County to hold 100th birthday bash for the Andy Warhol Bridge this summer

With America celebrating its 250th birthday this summer, a major landmark in Pittsburgh will celebrate its 100th birthday.

Allegheny County announced a 100th Birthday Bash for the Andy Warhol Bridge on Saturday, June 27, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato made the event official on Friday morning and said it will feature art, music, games, and more.

"Allegheny County's history is filled with innovation and creativity, beautiful architecture, and talented homegrown artists, and the Andy Warhol Bridge encapsulates all of that in one iconic structure," said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato. "I hope everyone will come down for a fun day of art, community, and a shared celebration of our history on June 27."

Part of the celebration will be art projects hosted and led by the Andy Warhol Museum and the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh. Local artist Strawberry Luna will also create a special, commemorative poster celebrating the bridge's history.

The Andy Warhol Bridge is the only bridge in the country to be named for a visual artist, according to Allegheny County.

"As our nation commemorates the U.S. Semiquincentennial, it is fitting that we recognize the oldest of the three Sister Bridges, which represent Pittsburgh's tradition of innovation, ingenuity, and 'we can do it' spirit," said Andy Masich, president and CEO of the Senator John Heinz History Center. "These iconic bridges, painted in 'Aztec Gold' as an homage to the city's official colors, are symbols of Pittsburgh's vibrancy, culture, and most importantly, its people."

Formerly known as the Seventh Street Bridge, it was renamed the Andy Warhol Bridge in 2005 to honor the famous artist as well as the 10th anniversary of the Andy Warhol Museum, which is two blocks away.