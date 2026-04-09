Pennsylvania is holding 5 free concerts this summer. Here's the lineup.

Artists like Lady A, Nelly, The Avett Brothers and Third Eye Blind will headline a free five-city concert series throughout Pennsylvania to celebrate America's 250th anniversary.

Gov. Josh Shapiro and America250PA, the commission created to organize the state's celebration of the United States' semiquincentennial, unveiled the Commonwealth Concert Series lineup on Thursday, with Shapiro calling it "a once-in-a-lifetime show."

Every Saturday from Memorial Day weekend through the end of June, artists will perform free concerts across the state in State College, Erie, Hershey, Wilkes-Barre and Pittsburgh.

When are the concerts?

Cole Swindell will headline the first show at Bryce Jordan Center in State College on May 23. He'll be joined by Pittsburgh's own Gabby Barrett and the Benny Havens Military Band.

The next show is scheduled for June 6 at the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie. The Fray will headline with support from First to Eleven.

The third concert is at Hershey Park Stadium in Hershey on June 13, featuring The Avett Brothers as the main act.

After that, Lady A will perform a show at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre on June 20 with help from En Vogue.

The tour wraps up in Pittsburgh, with a performance at Point State Park on June 27. The show will be co-headlined by Nelly and Third Eye Blind.

Who else is performing?

While the headliners and some supporting acts have been unveiled, organizers say more artists will be announced on a rolling basis.

How to get tickets

The concerts may be free, but tickets are still required. Ticketing information wasn't immediately released on Thursday, but organizers said those interested should visit America250PA.org and sign up for email alerts about ticket release dates.

Shapiro said the state secured funds in the 2025-26 budget to put on the concerts and make them free.