Pittsburgh's Fourth of July celebration named best in the country by USA Today 10Best

As Pittsburgh and the nation prepare to celebrate the United States' 250th birthday, one of the best places you can do so is right here in the Steel City.

Readers of USA Today's 10Best voted Pittsburgh's Independence Day Celebration as the best in the country.

"Thank you to everyone who voted and helped showcase Pittsburgh's incredible Fourth of July traditions, community spirit, and world-class celebration," the city's website reads.

USA Today cited the view of the skyline to go along with the fireworks show on the Fourth of July.

Pittsburgh was able to beat out such iconic cities as Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., San Diego, and others.

This year's Independence Day Celebration is being described by the city as "the biggest celebration yet."

More information can be found on the City of Pittsburgh website at this link.

Pittsburgh represented on USA Today's 10Best

The Fourth of July celebration is one of many times over the past couple of years that Pittsburgh has been honored by USA Today.

Most recently, a ranking of the best roller coasters in the country saw Pennsylvania as the best place for theme park goers. The Phantom's Revenge at Kennywood took the number two spot, while the Phoenix at Knoebels in Elysburg, Pennsylvania, took the top spot.

As a whole, Kennywood was voted fourth-best theme park in the country.

Back in February, a ranking of the best museums in the country saw the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh and the Heinz History Center take home the top spot in their respective categories, and the Kamin Science Center took home third.