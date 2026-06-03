Steelers and Acrisure Stadium announce lineup for Pennsylvania World Cup Fan Zone

The programming lineup for the Pennsylvania World Cup Fan Zone taking place at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh has officially been announced.

This summer, the home of the Steelers and Panthers will be hosting free, multi-day celebrations featuring live viewings of World Cup matches, live music, family activities, and interactive fan programming.

"From live music to youth soccer clinics - all offered for free - the Pittsburgh Fan Zone will give Pennsylvanians an opportunity to come together and watch the world's best players compete on the big screen," Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said. "Pennsylvania is the birthplace of American democracy, and this year, every Pennsylvanian will have the chance to be part of the celebration."

The first day, Saturday, July 4, will now have extended hours. Originally scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., it will now go from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. At 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., Round of 16 Knockout Matches will be shown on the stadium's video board, and then after 8 p.m., there will be a free Brett Young concert and fireworks to celebrate Independence Day.

Also, in honor of the United States' 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, the fan zone will also include a Pittsburgh-style festival on Art Rooney Avenue, the Gate A Plaza, and inside the stadium on both July 4 and 5.

The festival includes giveaways, soccer clinics, games, face-painting, and a Ferris wheel on Art Rooney Avenue. A portion of the proceeds from the rides will go toward the Veterans Leadership Program of Western Pennsylvania.

The festival grounds are free and will be open to the public.

"We are incredibly proud of the success in hosting the NFL Draft, which demonstrated not only how much Pittsburghers embrace major community festivals, but also how effectively our region comes together to deliver them at the highest level," said Jay Roberts, Vice President of Stadium Operations for Acrisure Stadium. "We are excited to build on that momentum with the Pittsburgh Fan Zone, welcoming soccer fans to the North Shore and once again showcasing the stadium as a special place that brings people together and reflects the best of Pittsburgh."

Along with two of the Round of 16 Knockout Matches being played on Acrisure's video board again on Sunday, July 5, there will also be another free concert, but the details have not yet been announced.

More information on the festival can be found here.