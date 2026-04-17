Pittsburgh's newest park officially opens ahead of NFL draft

Pittsburgh's newest park was opened with a celebratory ribbon-cutting on Friday. Art's Landing opened just in time for the NFL draft. However, this project goes beyond the three-day event.

This park offers public art and Downtown Pittsburgh's first public playground. It's part of the $600 million investment.

The newest green space takes over what was just the rubble of a parking garage and old Goodyear facility. According to Gov. Josh Shapiro, this is an example of public and private partnerships all working together.

"Everybody rowing in the same direction. Everybody believing in this community, and all the promises that it has. That's extraordinary," Gov. Shapiro said.

Private funds, along with $8 million from the state and $5 million from the Allegheny Regional Asset District, brought the $31 million park together. Staying true to its name, the park is home to the Cultural Trust's inaugural public art program.

"Of course, it's beautiful to engage with and look at, but I think it can be a learning lesson. That's what I'm doing with my work. Teaching them about the history of these rivers through art and sculpture," artist Shikeith said of his display in the park.

In the broader picture, this is part of the $600 million revitalization of Downtown Pittsburgh, including $62.6 million from the state.

Mayor Corey O'Connor says that with the draft next week, assets like this sell the region to people and companies.

"That's why companies are coming here next week. They are not just coming to see who the Steelers pick. They are coming here to see Pittsburgh and what we have to offer," Mayor O'Connor said.

Gov. Shapiro plans to be here next week to attend the draft. He said the event promises to help with reimagining the Golden Triangle.

"I think we're going to spend 1% of our time focused on football and the other 99% of our time selling Pittsburgh and selling Pennsylvania and bringing in some economic development," Gov. Shapiro said Friday.

Pitt will host draft events here next week, and this will serve as the home of the Arts Festival. Still to be added to the park are pickleball courts and a fitness track. The Cultural Trust said the park will have 24/7 security.