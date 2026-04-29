These Pennsylvania roller coasters and theme parks were voted best in the country

The annual lists of top theme parks and roller coasters in the country have been released by USA Today 10Best, and Pennsylvania is well represented.

A panel of experts nominated theme parks and roller coasters for their respective top-10 lists and then let readers vote for the winners. Here are this year's results.

Best roller coasters in the country

Pennsylvania is home to the best roller coaster in the country, according to USA Today readers. Phoenix at Knoebels in Elysburg was voted into the No. 1 spot.

"This classic wooden roller coaster at Knoebels proves that newer, taller, and faster aren't always better," USA Today writes. "Phoenix offers panoramic views of the surrounding hills, as well as thrills in the form of a double out-and-back layout and speeds of 45 miles per hour."

Phantom's Revenge at Kennywood in West Mifflin is not far behind on the list, securing the second spot.

Time Traveler at Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, rounds out the top three.

Also in Pennsylvania, Ravine Flyer II at Waldameer and Water World in Erie comes in at No. 5 and Wildcat's Revenge at Hersheypark ranked 10th best.

Best theme parks in the country

Silver Dollar City earned the title of best theme park in the country, but Knoebels came in second. Lost Island Themepark in Waterloo, Iowa, ranked third.

Pennsylvania had a few other theme parks on the list.

Kennywood came in fourth, with USA Today writing that the park near Pittsburgh has "oodles of history and a collection of iconic rides," including wooden coasters like the Racer and modern thrills like the Steel Curtain.

Hersheypark in Hershey also made the ranking, capping things off in the 10th spot.