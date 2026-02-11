Pittsburgh filming dates announced for upcoming season of "Mayor of Kingstown"

Filming dates have been announced for the upcoming final season of "Mayor of Kingstown" in Pittsburgh.

Movie Casting Pittsburgh announced Tuesday that the fifth and final season of "Mayor of Kingstown" will begin filming in Pittsburgh on March 9. Filming is expected to continue through the summer.

The casting agency said they received an "incredible number of submissions" for extras after a casting call was put out last week for the final season of the show that airs on Paramount+.

Filming for the fifth and final season of "Mayor of Kingstown" is set to begin in Pittsburgh on March 9. KDKA

People who applied to participate as an extra in the show could hear from the casting agency at any point during filming and are asking to keep an eye on their email, phone calls, and text messages.

"If you don't hear from us right away, that does NOT mean we're not interested in you," the casting agency said. "Casting happens continuously throughout the season, and we may reach out weeks or even months after filming begins."

The drama, which stars Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner and Emmy winner Edie Falco, centers around the McLusky family in the fictional town of Kingstown, Michigan.

"Mayor of Kingstown" has filmed several seasons around western Pennsylvania, using communities like Millvale and McKeesport and locations like the 16th Street Bridge and the Western Penitentiary.

The Pittsburgh Film Office said that the fourth season of the show brought over $95 million to the Pittsburgh area.