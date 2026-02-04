Extras needed for Pittsburgh filming of upcoming Season 5 of "Mayor of Kingstown"

Filming is set to begin soon in Pittsburgh for the final season of "Mayor of Kingstown" and a casting call is going out looking for extras.

Earlier this year, Paramount+ announced plans to renew the the show for a fifth and final season.

The drama, which stars Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner and Emmy winner Edie Falco, centers around the McLusky family in the fictional town of Kingstown, Michigan.

On Tuesday, Movie Casting Pittsburgh announced that filming is scheduled to begin in early March and is expected to continue through June.

People interested in participating in filming as an extra can apply online.

The casting call announcement said that the show is looking for people of all ages and ethnicities and that extras will fill various roles including town locals, law enforcement officers, prison guards, gang members, inmates, bar patrons, and more.

"If you've applied in the past, we highly recommend submitting a refresher," the casting call said. "It's been about a year since the last season, and looks change—hair, size info, contact details, all of it. Plus, we have some new crew members joining us this season who may not have met you yet, so clear, current photos are key!"

The casting call announcement said the pay rate for extras is $250 for 12 hours of work with overtime available if 12 hours of work are exceeded.

"Mayor of Kingstown" has filmed several seasons around western Pennsylvania, using communities like Millvale and McKeesport and locations like the 16th Street Bridge and the Western Penitentiary.

The Pittsburgh Film Office said that the fourth season of the show brought over $95 million to the Pittsburgh area.