Fourth straight day of extreme heat warnings in effect for the Pittsburgh area

It's a fourth straight day of extreme heat warnings for the Pittsburgh area with sweltering temperatures expected to be back into the 90s again.

The extreme heat warning covers most of western Pennsylvania. The higher elevations of Indiana, Westmoreland and Fayette counties are under a heat advisory until 10 p.m. Friday.

"Feels-like" temperatures, which factor in humidity, are expected to be over 100 degrees.

Extreme heat warnings are in place for a fourth straight day in the Pittsburgh area with temperatures on Friday again expected to be in the 90s. KDKA Weather Center

With a number of big events happening in and around the city of Pittsburgh this weekend like Fourth of July celebrations, the National Weather Service is reminding people to take precautions outside while in the dangerous heat.

Anthrocon, the annual festival that brings nearly 20,000 fur suiters to Pittsburgh is also taking place this weekend. Organizers spoke Wednesday about how they're planning to keep participants cool amid the extreme heat.

With the extreme heat hitting the region, several communities in the Pittsburgh area have adjusted their trash pickup times to help protect the health and safety of workers.

Cooling centers have been activated throughout the region and in Allegheny County, a Code Red Heat Advisory has been extended through Saturday.

Ahead of the anticipated heat wave, Duquesne Light and FirstEnergy reminded customers about being prepared for increased stress on the electric grid and offered ways to keep energy use in check.

While temperatures will be high and the humidity will be stifling, it's not likely the area's temperatures will hit 100 degrees because of a number of factors that are unique to western Pennsylvania's landscape.