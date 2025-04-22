Teenager grazed in the head during overnight East Liberty shooting, police say

An investigation is underway after Pittsburgh Police say a teenager was grazed in the head during an overnight shooting in the city's East Liberty neighborhood.

Police say the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday and officers were called to the area of North Euclid Avenue and East Liberty Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene, police say they were directed to an apartment building along East Liberty Boulevard and when they got there, they found a teenager, who they say is believed to be 16 years old, who had suffered a graze wound to his head from the gunfire.

A teenage boy was injured with a graze wound to the head during a shooting that took place overnight in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Police say the boy was alert and conscious and speaking with medics when he was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators say they located a crime scene around the corner from the apartment building along Borland Street and the Mobile Crime Unit recovered shell casings and are working to obtain video footage of the incident.

Police say a home along Borland Street was hit by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting, according to police, who say the investigation is ongoing.