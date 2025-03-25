Arrest warrant issued for man wanted in connection with deadly East Hills shooting

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of shooting and killing another man in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood last month.

Criminal homicide charges have been filed against Jerome Thompson, 44, of North Versailles, who police say is responsible for the shooting and killing of 44-year-old Conrad Rozier last month.

First responders were called to East Hills Drive in the morning hours of February 18 after receiving reports of someone who had been shot.

Police detectives spent the day canvassing homes nearby by trying to figure out who pulled the trigger.

According to court paperwork, investigators used video footage along with cell phone records and data to link Thompson to the homicide.

Police say Thompson is believed to have left the Pittsburgh area for Erie.

In addition to one count of criminal homicide, Thompson is also facing criminal conspiracy and weapons charges.