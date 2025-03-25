Watch CBS News
Local News

Arrest warrant issued for man wanted in connection with deadly East Hills shooting

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of shooting and killing another man in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood last month. 

Criminal homicide charges have been filed against Jerome Thompson, 44, of North Versailles, who police say is responsible for the shooting and killing of 44-year-old Conrad Rozier last month.

First responders were called to East Hills Drive in the morning hours of February 18 after receiving reports of someone who had been shot. 

Police detectives spent the day canvassing homes nearby by trying to figure out who pulled the trigger. 

According to court paperwork, investigators used video footage along with cell phone records and data to link Thompson to the homicide.

Police say Thompson is believed to have left the Pittsburgh area for Erie.

In addition to one count of criminal homicide, Thompson is also facing criminal conspiracy and weapons charges.

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.