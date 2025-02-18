Watch CBS News
One man dead after shooting in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A man has died after a shooting in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood, Pittsburgh Public Safety said Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of East Hills Drive around 8:30 a.m. for a report of a victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to an area hospital, where he later died, according to a social media post from Pittsburgh Public Safety.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

