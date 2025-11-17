Two people stabbed along East Carson Street on Pittsburgh's South Side

Two people were wounded and one person has been arrested following a late-night stabbing along East Carson Street on Pittsburgh's South Side.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said the suspect was arrested in connection with the stabbing that happened around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night along East Carson Street.

One person was taken into custody after two people were injured in a late-night stabbing along East Carson Street on Pittsburgh's South Side. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

Both people were stabbed in the chest area, according to Public Safety officials. One of the people was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other was said to be in stable condition.

Public Safety officials said that charges will be filed against the suspect. It's unclear at this time what led up to the stabbing.

The part of East Carson Street where the stabbing occurred is one that has recently brought law enforcement to the area for other violent incidents.

Last month, a 33-year-old man died after being shot in the neck late on a Sunday night.

One week prior, a 26-year-old woman died after being shot at the Bonez Barbershop on a Saturday afternoon.