Shooting inside South Side business leaves 1 dead; suspect in custody

By
Garrett Behanna
CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
A woman has died after a shooting inside a business on Pittsburgh's South Side on Saturday.

Police were called to the scene of the shooting in the 1200 block of East Carson Street around 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

The victim in the incident was pronounced deceased just before 4:30 p.m., Pittsburgh Public Safety said via social media. The victim's identity has not been released.

Violent Crime Unit detectives later arrested Myairah Carter, 25, of Baldwin, in connection with the shooting. Carter has been charged with criminal homicide and was lodged in the Allegheny County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

