Police shoot, kill man in Pittsburgh's Crafton Heights neighborhood

By Royce Jones

/ CBS Philadelphia

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police shot and killed a man Thursday in Pittsburgh's Crafton Heights neighborhood.

Police shot and killed a man in Pittsburgh's Crafton Heights neighborhood on Sept. 1, 2022. KDKA

Pittsburgh Public Safety said police are on the 1400 block of Rydal St. for the police shooting. Officials said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The call came in around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to Allegheny County 911. Neighbors told KDKA-TV that they heard multiple gunshots. 

Pittsburgh Public Safety said Allegheny County police will investigate the shooting. No other information was released. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 

Royce Jones joined the KDKA news team as a freelance reporter in January 2020. Royce covers a variety of story topics from breaking news, crime and human interest to the strange/unusual. No matter the story, Royce will meet the challenge head-on.

First published on September 1, 2022 / 10:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

