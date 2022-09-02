Police shoot, kill man in Pittsburgh's Crafton Heights neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police shot and killed a man Thursday in Pittsburgh's Crafton Heights neighborhood.

Police shot and killed a man in Pittsburgh's Crafton Heights neighborhood on Sept. 1, 2022. KDKA

Pittsburgh Public Safety said police are on the 1400 block of Rydal St. for the police shooting. Officials said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pittsburgh Police are on scene in the 1400 block of Rydal St. for an officer involved shooting.



An adult male victim was pronounced deceased on scene.



Allegheny County Police will be handling the investigation. pic.twitter.com/yvvrBBCmWi — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) September 2, 2022

The call came in around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to Allegheny County 911. Neighbors told KDKA-TV that they heard multiple gunshots.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said Allegheny County police will investigate the shooting. No other information was released.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.