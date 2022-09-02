Armed man shot, killed after confronting Pittsburgh Police while searching for missing woman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Police have released new details after a 43-year-old man was shot and killed by a Pittsburgh Police officer on Thursday night.

Just before 11 p.m., Pittsburgh Police reported that an officer-involved shooting had occurred along Rydal Street in the city's Westwood neighborhood, and that an adult man was pronounced dead at the scene.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

As is standard protocol for such incidents, Allegheny County Police were called for assistance and to handle the investigation.

Allegheny County Police say that Pittsburgh Police were called out earlier in the evening to help locate a missing woman from Robinson Township.

Around 9:30 p.m., after locating her vehicle along Rydal Street, officers went to the home where the vehicle was found.

When attempting to make contact at the front door of the home, police say a 43-year-old man, who was armed with a revolver, confronted officers.

One of the Pittsburgh Police officers then fired his weapon, shooting the man.

Following the shooting, officers and first responders entered the home to secure the scene and render aid to the man.

Police say the revolver the man was armed with was found near his right hand.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and officers found the missing woman inside the home.

Allegheny County Police say that the results of their investigation will be turned over to the District Attorney's Office, who will determine any charges in the case.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.