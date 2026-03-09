Mayor Corey O'Connor speaks to students as police continue to investigate scanner threats

In the past two weeks, there have been threats and attacks against mayors in cities across the country, including in Pittsburgh against Mayor Corey O'Connor.

Threats over local scanner channels are still being investigated as the mayor spoke to students about eradicating hate on Monday morning.

Mayor Corey O'Connor said we cannot allow hate like this to fester while these incidents continue to happen.

More than two dozen schools took part in the summit at Acrisure Stadium. It was only last week when, for multiple days in a row, threats came to the mayor over the first responder scanner channels.

Mayor O'Connor's 2-year-old son was scared by the intimidating messages.

"Then, that's scary for all of us, that kids at the age of two are starting to feel unsafe," Mayor O'Connor said after his keynote address.

Police are still investigating this case. There have been no new threats since last Wednesday.

This past weekend, two Pennsylvania men were charged in connection with an explosive attack outside New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's home.

"New York City will never tolerate violence, whether from protests or counterprotests," he said about the attack.

Mayor O'Connor said threats against leaders are something the U.S. Conference of Mayors has seen in too many cities, and it is happening too often.

"We can all have disagreements on how things work or different agreements on policy, but ultimately, to threaten other mayors' lives, it's not accomplishing anything," Mayor O'Connor said.

His message to the students on Monday was to help create a world where this is not the norm. O'Connor wants the area to be stronger because of the different backgrounds people bring to the region.

"The more and more we can get together as a community and talk about our different visions, thoughts, and beliefs, the better we are all going to be," Mayor O'Connor said.

According to the mayor, leaders are working to establish protocols to prevent further threats over scanner channels.