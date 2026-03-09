NYPD, Mayor Mamdani to discuss explosive devices found outside Gracie Mansion

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch will be holding a news conference Monday at Gracie Mansion, where homemade bombs were ignited during protests.

Officials said two devices found at the mayor's residence were improvised explosive devices, or IEDs, that could have seriously injured or killed someone. A third is being investigated.

The FBI also launched a terrorism investigation into the incident. So far, two people from Pennsylvania were taken into custody regarding the suspicious devices.

The news conference is scheduled for 9 a.m.

Clashing protests escalated outside Gracie Mansion

An anti-Islam protest with about 20 participants was organized by people associated with Jake Lang, a pardoned Jan. 6 rioter and far-right influencer, Tisch said. They arrived outside Mamdani's Upper East Side home at about 11 a.m. Saturday.

A counterprotest drew more than 100 participants to the area where tensions started to escalate just after noon.

An individual from the initial protest used pepper spray against the counter-protesters, officers said. Shortly after 12:30 p.m., a counter-protester, identified as Emir Balat, 18, lit and threw an ignited device at protesters, according to police.

Balat then retrieved a second device from Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, and lit the device. He started running with it before dropping it, officials said.

A man flees after throwing a homemade explosive device towards police during a protest organized by far-right influencer Jake Lang against alleged "Islamification" and to ask for a "stop of public Muslim prayer" in New York, in front of Gracie Mansion, NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's official residence, on March 7, 2026. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU /AFP via Getty Images

NYPD bomb squad removed IEDs

Law enforcement sources said the devices consisted of a sports drink bottle filled with explosive material inside glass jars. The jars were wrapped in black tape with nuts and bolts. The fuse was connected to a firework, but officials said it could've gone off when it hit the ground.

A homemade explosive device is seen on the ground after a left-wing protester throws the device at a demonstration held by far-right influencer Jake Lang outside Gracie Mansion in New York City, United States, on March 7, 2026. Matthew Hoen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Another suspicious device was found Sunday in a car about three blocks south of Gracie Mansion. The NYPD said it was safely removed for testing.

Mamdani's statement on the incident

Mamdani was inside his home at the time of the protests, according to police.

He released a statement Sunday regarding the incident.