Police increasing patrols at Pittsburgh religious institutions in wake of antisemitic scanner messages, councilmember says

Police patrols at Pittsburgh religious institutions are going to be increasing in the wake of antisemitic messages that have recently been broadcast over law enforcement communication channels in the city.

An investigation is underway into the antisemitic messages that have been broadcast over police communication channels starting on Monday, which also included a death threat against Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor.

The messages were described as featuring a robotic voice that made the death threat while police communications were interrupted by Nazi songs and messages praising Adolf Hitler.

Pittsburgh Councilmember Barb Warwick said Tuesday that in the wake of the messages that she described as "frightening," officers from the police bureau's Zone 4 will be increasing patrols at religious institutions.

"Pittsburgh's ethnic and religious diversity is our strength and our asset," Warwick said. "We must protect it as we continue to reject hate in all its forms."

The police bureau's Zone 4 includes the city neighborhoods of Squirrel Hill, Point Breeze, Regent Square, Oakland, Shadyside, Uptown, Hazelwood, Greenfield, Glen Hazel, Duck Hollow, Swisshelm Park, Hays, New Homestead, and Lincoln Place.

Allegheny County Emergency Services said the radio system has not been hacked, but that the unknown user has been able to access the analog radio system and transmit the messages.

Regarding the antisemitic messages, Allegheny County Emergency Services has requested the assistance of the Allegheny County Police Department and the Federal Communications Commission as the investigation remains active and ongoing. The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it is not involved.

While investigators haven't been able to identify the source of the messages, police communications have moved to a more secure channel with the hope that the investigation will reveal some results.