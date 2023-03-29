Pittsburgh comedian Steve Hofstetter wears dress during set to stand up for LGBTQ+ community

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh comedian is standing up for the LGBTQ+ community while on stage.

"Trying to make trans people or gay people or anyone who is a little different than you are into some sort of dangerous boogie man, that is what prejudice is," said Steve Hofstetter, owner of the Steel City Arts Foundation.

Hofstetter, a local standup comedian, has been a fierce ally of the LGBTQ+ community for many years, advocating for rights like gay marriage.

"My fanbase is more LGBTQ+ heavy than the average straight white male, and I think that's because I'm very outspoken about my attempts to be an ally," said Hofstetter.

But he is now focusing his attention on the numerous anti-trans and anti-drag bills being introduced across the U.S., more specifically, one signed into law in Tennessee this month that puts limits on public drag shows.

As most comedians would, he decided to try some new material about it. In protest of the anti-drag law, Hofstetter did his entire set in Chattanooga, Tennessee, a couple of weeks ago wearing a sleeveless Calvin Klein dress.

"I purposefully chose a very conservative dress to show people that this isn't about it being sexual. And when anyone complained on the video of the performance, my response was, 'Tell me what a 17-year-old can't see about this,'" said Hofstetter.

He said the dress matched well with his current routine touching on trans rights, women's rights and acceptance. Hofstetter confessed even he learned a thing or two just through trying on and buying the dress.

"I could feel how uncomfortable they were and that made me feel uncomfortable because I didn't want to bother anybody else. And it hit me. I'm doing this briefly. I'm doing this as a lark. And yet there are people who have to have that experience every day," said Hofstetter.

The drag law in Tennessee goes into effect on July 1. Had it been in effect, Hofstetter could have been charged with a misdemeanor if children were in the crowd, based on the restrictions of that bill.

The dress Hofstetter wore will soon be auctioned off to benefit a charity that helps LGBTQ+ youth in Tennessee.