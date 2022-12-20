Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh City Council passes $800 million budget proposal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh City Council has passed the city's $800 million budget proposal.

This is the first budget passed for Mayor Ed Gainey's administration.

$3 million in American Rescue Plan funding will establish a food justice fund, though that mean's the city's land bank will get less funding.

Another $1 million will establish a medical debt relief fund.

That amendment was proposed last week. 

