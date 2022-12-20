Pittsburgh City Council passes $800 million budget proposal
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh City Council has passed the city's $800 million budget proposal.
This is the first budget passed for Mayor Ed Gainey's administration.
$3 million in American Rescue Plan funding will establish a food justice fund, though that mean's the city's land bank will get less funding.
Another $1 million will establish a medical debt relief fund.
That amendment was proposed last week.
