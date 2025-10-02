Pittsburgh city council member wants to meet with Pirates leadership after another losing season

It was another losing season for the Pittsburgh Pirates. With continued frustration from fans, a city council member wants to sit down with leadership to see what is going on. They want the city of champions to have champions.

It's another October and playoff baseball is in full swing. But PNC Park sits empty. Councilwoman Theresa Kail Smith wants that to change.

"I think there's a lot of discussion. The Pirates' agreement with the stadium authority is up in a few years and it'd be a great time to have a conversation," Kail Smith said.

Despite calls from fans to sell the team, Kail Smith said she's not pounding the table for an ownership change.

"There's a group of people that want to have this meeting that have that theory. That's not me. What I can tell you is I'm grateful for what the Pirates have done for the city of Pittsburgh," Kail Smith said.

So what can the city council do to bring exciting baseball back to the North Shore?

"Well, I think they want me to play, right?" Kail Smith said with a laugh.

All laughs aside, Kail Smith didn't have specifics. She wants this to be a chance for the Pirates and city to sit down and see if the city can do anything to help guide the ship. She said when they win, that means more people are going to games, patronizing nearby businesses and coming to town.

"The businesses generate revenue, the city generates tax revenue," Kail Smith said.

Those tax dollars can go to city services that everyone needs like public safety and public works.

"So, we can do the things that they want. Right now, we have a budget that's struggling," Kail Smith said.

She plans to get coffee with leadership from the team before having a full post agenda session in council. KDKA-TV reached out to the Pirates about this.