Pittsburgh City Council gives preliminary approval for contract to repair Charles Anderson Memorial Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Charles Anderson Memorial Bridge in Oakland is still closed but it could be getting on a bit of a fast track toward reopening.

The Pittsburgh City Council just gave preliminary approval for a $3.1 million contract that could accelerate the reopening of the bridge.

RELATED STORIES:

It was shut down in February by city leaders - citing safety concerns with the structural integrity of the bridge. Now, what was expected to be around a four-month closure for repairs has not expanded to a longer closure, maybe even lasting until 2027.

That's because a full overhaul of the bridge will be done once federal funding is approved.

Now, with the money approved by the city council, the bridge might be able to be fixed and open before 2027.

This $3.1 million that has been preliminarily approved would also go to help fixes on the Panther Hollow Overpass, which spans the same ravine as the bridge.

Once the bridge reopens, they will have to set a vehicle weight limit for additional safety.

Final approval for the funding could come as early as next Tuesday.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details