Pittsburgh closing Charles Anderson Memorial Bridge for repairs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The city is closing the Charles Anderson Memorial Bridge on Wednesday for a months-long repair project.

Mayor Ed Gainey said inspection results showed the bridge needs repair work to be safe for traffic and credited the safety systems put into place after the Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed a year ago for helping the city proactively close the bridge and prevent a potential disaster.

Repairs are expected to cost between $1 million to $2 million and will take no fewer than four months, the mayor's office said.

The mayor's office said previous inspections didn't indicate a need for a closure, but the results of an updated structural analysis did.

The bridge, a link on the Boulevard of Allies that connects Squirrel Hill and Greenfield to Oakland and Downtown, was already slated for a $48 million rehabilitation project. With the bridge now closed, the city said the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure is looking for ways to expedite the project.

The city posted these detours: