Charles Anderson Memorial Bridge to remain closed until full rehab project is complete

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Charles Anderson Memorial Bridge will remain closed until a full rehabilitation project is finished.

Last month, City of Pittsburgh leaders abruptly closed the bridge which connects the city's Oakland and Schenley Park neighborhoods due to safety concerns.

Mayor Ed Gainey says they're working with PennDOT to speed up the project and will keep the bridge closed until repairs are made.

There's no timeline for the bridge to reopen right now. 

First published on March 17, 2023 / 2:57 AM

