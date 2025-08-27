Pittsburgh City Council approves plan to install automated red light enforcement cameras

The City of Pittsburgh has taken another step to make streets after by approving plans to install automated red light enforcement cameras.

An incident that happens far too often involves pedestrians or people riding bikes who get caught in a crosswalk while a driver zooms through a red light.

New legislation approved by Pittsburgh City Council will provide red light camera enforcement.

Councilperson Erika Strassburger is behind the legislation that will now allow for cameras and sensors to be at high-risk intersections.

The automated system will snap a photo when a vehicle runs the red light with no police officers needed to be on site.

Those who are caught running red lights will face warnings and fines, including a 60-day warning period for the first location where enforcement cameras are installed. There will be a 30-day warning period for all other locations where cameras are installed.

Signage will be put in place to notify drivers of the camera enforcement being installed and once the warning periods have ended, $100 fines will take effect.

The exact locations of where red light cameras will be installed throughout the city haven't been decided, but the city says they will be selected through a data-driven approach.