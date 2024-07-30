Pittsburgh councilperson introducing legislation authorizing the use of red light cameras

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- New legislation will be introduced today to authorize the use of red light cameras in the City of Pittsburgh.

The legislation is being introduced by Councilperson Erika Strassburger and is a new measure that aligns with the city's Vision Zero mission, which aims to reduce the number of fatal crashes to zero.

This morning at 9 a.m., Councilperson Strassburger will be joined by Mayor Ed Gainey, representatives from DOMI, Public Safety, and members of the community. All are expected to speak about the importance of improving road safety throughout the city.

Under the proposed legislation, crews would install sensors at traffic lights that take photos of vehicles violating traffic laws, including the running of red lights.

They would post a sign notifying drivers at lights where they're installed and if you're found in violation, you could get a ticket worth $100 in the mail.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an average of two people die every day in the U.S. due to red light running. In cases where cameras were removed, deadly red-light crash rates increased by 30%.

What is Vision Zero?

Vision Zero was introduced earlier this year and a number of different ways to cut down on crashes have already been rolled out, including speed bumps, more cycling lanes, extending the width of the sidewalk and curb lines at intersections, and prohibiting turns on red, just to name a few.

The introduction of the legislation comes on the heels of a pedestrian crash in the city's Bloomfield neighborhood over the weekend.

A man was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 44th Street and Penn Avenue and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Public Safety officials didn't specify at the time if the crash involved a red light violation.