Watch CBS News
Local News

16 CitiParks Pools around Pittsburgh to open June 16

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
Read Full Bio
Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

16 CitiParks Pools around Pittsburgh to open June 16
16 CitiParks Pools around Pittsburgh to open June 16 00:27

The City of Pittsburgh will open 16 CitiParks pools starting on Monday, June 16, for the 2025 pool season. 

CitiParks officials have recruited, certified and onboarded over 160 lifeguards for the upcoming season.

"Thanks to the continued hard work and dedication of the CitiParks team in recruiting and hiring lifeguards for the 2025 Pool Season, we're proud to open 16 pools this summer," said Mayor Ed Gainey. "Their efforts ensure our communities have safe, welcoming spaces to cool off, gather, and enjoy the season."

Pools opening on June 16 include Ream, Ammon, Banksville, Bloomfield, Highland Park, Jack Stack, Magee, McBride, Moore, Ormsby, Phillips, Riverview, Schenley, Sue Murray, West Penn and Westwood. 

Two pools, Homewood and Sheraden, will remain closed due to ongoing renovations.

Hours of operation for pools are as follows.

Ammon, Bloomfield, Highland, Jack Stack, Magee, Moore, Ormsby, Phillips, Ream, Schenley, and Westwood 

Monday through Friday
12-1 p.m. — Adult Lap Swim
1-7 p.m. — Open Swim
7-7:45 p.m. — Adult Lap Swim 

Saturday, Sunday and holidays  
12-1 p.m. — Adult Lap Swim 
1-5:45 p.m. — Open Swim 

Highland Early Adult Lap Swim will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Due to size and capacity limitations, Schenley is unable to host lap swimming. 

Banksville, Riverview and West Penn 

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 
12-1 p.m. — Adult Lap Swim
1-7 p.m. — Open Swim
7-7:45 p.m. — Adult Lap Swim  

Saturday, Sunday and holidays  
12-1 p.m. — Adult Lap Swim 
1-5:45 p.m. — Open Swim  

McBride and Sue Murray 

Monday through Friday 
12-5 p.m. — Open Swim 

Garrett Behanna

Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.