16 CitiParks Pools around Pittsburgh to open June 16

The City of Pittsburgh will open 16 CitiParks pools starting on Monday, June 16, for the 2025 pool season.

CitiParks officials have recruited, certified and onboarded over 160 lifeguards for the upcoming season.

"Thanks to the continued hard work and dedication of the CitiParks team in recruiting and hiring lifeguards for the 2025 Pool Season, we're proud to open 16 pools this summer," said Mayor Ed Gainey. "Their efforts ensure our communities have safe, welcoming spaces to cool off, gather, and enjoy the season."

Pools opening on June 16 include Ream, Ammon, Banksville, Bloomfield, Highland Park, Jack Stack, Magee, McBride, Moore, Ormsby, Phillips, Riverview, Schenley, Sue Murray, West Penn and Westwood.

Two pools, Homewood and Sheraden, will remain closed due to ongoing renovations.

Hours of operation for pools are as follows.

Ammon, Bloomfield, Highland, Jack Stack, Magee, Moore, Ormsby, Phillips, Ream, Schenley, and Westwood

Monday through Friday

12-1 p.m. — Adult Lap Swim

1-7 p.m. — Open Swim

7-7:45 p.m. — Adult Lap Swim

Saturday, Sunday and holidays

12-1 p.m. — Adult Lap Swim

1-5:45 p.m. — Open Swim

Highland Early Adult Lap Swim will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Due to size and capacity limitations, Schenley is unable to host lap swimming.

Banksville, Riverview and West Penn

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday

12-1 p.m. — Adult Lap Swim

1-7 p.m. — Open Swim

7-7:45 p.m. — Adult Lap Swim

Saturday, Sunday and holidays

12-1 p.m. — Adult Lap Swim

1-5:45 p.m. — Open Swim

McBride and Sue Murray

Monday through Friday

12-5 p.m. — Open Swim