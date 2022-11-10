Pittsburgh Career Institute set to close at end of the month

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Career Institute is set to close at the end of the month.

Once the president of the institute made the announcement on Thursday, closing procedures went into effect immediately.

Back in August, the U.S. Department of Education revoked the school's accreditation, which meant PCI had to immediately cease enrollment of new students.

The school said it worked tirelessly to secure new opportunities that would allow it to continue operations, but based on Thursday's announcement those efforts fell flat.

Now the school is closing and will soon enter a "teach-out," which will allow some students to complete their programs before the official closure date. Others may have to transfer to complete their programs.

Pittsburgh Career Institute released a statement, saying:

"We are committed to delivering our promise to provide students with the knowledge and skills needed to pursue success in their chosen careers. Career services, academic support and financial aid will continue to be available on campus throughout the teach-out period."

The last day is scheduled for Nov. 23. Representatives from the school will stay on until Dec. 31 to assist students with their needs.