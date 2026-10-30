Here are the 10 best Pittsburgh restaurants, according to a food critic's new rankings

Pittsburgh is home to many great dining spots. Here's a list of the 10 best restaurants in the city, according to new rankings from the Post-Gazette's food critic.

Hal B. Klein, food critic for KDKA's news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, compiled a list of the region's 26 best restaurants, based on service, design, ambience and more. His ranking included, for the first time in 11 years, a top ten list, which was sorted alphabetically.

Apteka

Apteka, a Central and Eastern European vegan restaurant located on the border of the city's Lawrenceville and Bloomfield neighborhoods, has earned multiple James Beard Award nominations in recent years.

"Apteka is a rare restaurant that stays at the top of the conversation by holding true to its identity even as it keeps evolving," Klein said in his review.

This year, the restaurant received a nomination for its wine selection, with offerings from countries like Austria, Croatia, Hungary, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia.

Bar Marco

Bar Marco, an Italian spot that can be found in the city's Strip District, was highlighted for the restaurant's use of seasonal produce and letting the best ingredients shine and speak for themselves.

"A meal at the end of August glowed with bright summer flavors," Klein said.

Bar Marco was also recognized for its "service-included model," which shows guests what they will pay including the meal, tax and service all included on the menu.

Chengdu Gourmet

Chengdu Gourmet, located in the city's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, is a Sichuan Chinese spot that opened in 2014.

Wei Zhu, who is the chef and owner of the restaurant, has been a semifinalist for a James Beard Award on six occasions.

Klein highlighted signature dishes such as cumin lamb and mapo tofu, which he said feature classic Sichuan ingredients.

"Zhu also embraces the refined fare of the ancient city, which at various points in history served as the capital or summer residence of kingdoms," Klein said.

Dish Osteria

Pittsburgh's South Side is home to Dish Osteria, a southern Italian spot run by Michele Savoia, which Klein has called one of the city's "most dependable restaurants for more than two decades."

"Drawing on his Sicilian roots, he balances longtime signature dishes with seasonal plates that give regulars a reason to return, while assuring first-timers they've landed in the perfect place for dinner," Klein said.

Klein highlighted Dish Osteria's menu offerings like seafood, house-made pastas, soup, and desserts.

"Dish has a way of making even a newcomer feel like a regular," Klein said.

Duo's

East Liberty's Duo, a Mexican restaurant that is a subsidiary of Duolingo, was called "the best upscale Mexican restaurant in western Pennsylvania."

Klein's review highlighted menu offerings at Duo like hamachi pescando and goat birria, saying that executive Chef Marcella Ogrodnik "draws on coastal Mexico's long tradition of absorbing Japanese culinary techniques."

Earlier this year, Duo's introduced a brunch menu and Klein highlighted crispy and fluffy masa pancakes that he said "may make you reconsider everything you thought you knew about flapjacks."

Fet-Fisk

Fet-Fisk, located in the city's Bloomfield neighborhood, was named one of the best new restaurants of 2025 by Bon Appétit last year.

The Nordic and farmer-focused spot has a menu that is mostly seasonal, but also features staples like roasted chicken and mussels.

"The dimly lit bar is one of the city's most romantic spaces and a fun spot to catch up with friends," Klein said.

Lilith

Located in the city's Shadyside neighborhood, Lilith is described as a coastal contemporary restaurant.

Klein highlighted the work of co-owners Diane DeStefano and Jamilka Borges, three-time James Beard Award semifinalist.

"Dining at Lilith is a radiant experience," Klein said.

In addition to receiving high marks for their food, Borges and DeStefano were praised for their training of a new generation of women in the city's hospitality industry.

Morcilla

Morcilla, a Spanish restaurant in the city's Lawrenceville neighborhood, was described as being influenced by Spain's Basque region with a pinch of western Pennsylvania folded into the menu.

"Fixtures include the big-plate chicken dish arroz con pitu de caleya and Laurel Hill farm trout with salsa verde and artichokes," Klein said.

Klein also highlighted Morcilla's beverage program, saying that it's a great place to stop whenever you're in the area and spot an open seat at the bar.

"All of it adds up to a dining experience that is consistently in Pittsburgh's top tier," Klein said.

Pusadee's Garden

Also found in Lawrenceville, Pusadee's Garden has been popular for a number of years with its Thai cuisine.

The restaurant was named one of the most romantic in the country by Yelp in 2024.

Klein highlighted menu staples like a lamb shank and potatoes in curry and pan-roasted halibut with tamarind and chili garlic sauce.

"Pusadee's Garden's design remains as striking as it was five years ago," Klein said.

While reservations are hard to come by, Klein said you shouldn't hesitate to try walking in, as the restaurant is known for saving a few spots to reward spontaneity.

Siempre Algo

A modern American restaurant on the city's North Side, Siempre Algo, was referred to as "spectacular."

"Plates run from a light, easy compressed melon and Jinhua ham salad brightened with pepper-ginger vinaigrette and mint to heftier fare such as house-made smoked beef and lamb sausage with saffron risotto," Klein said.

Klein also highlighted the restaurant's "deep roster" of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free dishes.