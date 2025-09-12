Pittsburgh eatery named one of the best new restaurants of 2025 by Bon Appétit

A Pittsburgh restaurant was named one of the 20 best new restaurants in the United States by Bon Appétit.

The food and entertainment magazine released its "20 best new restaurants of 2025" list on Friday, and Fet-Fisk on Liberty Avenue in Bloomfield was among those selected. It was one of two eateries in Pennsylvania to make the list. Provenance in Philadelphia was also highlighted.

Bon Appétit senior editor Jennifer Hope Choi calls Fet-Fisk a "daring Nordic-ish restaurant" where "anyone can find their niche."

"There's an ease to Fet-Fisk, and the newcomer already feels like an institution, seamlessly reanimating a 50-year-old Italian joint, wood-paneled walls and all," Hope Choi wrote.

Bon Appétit highlights Fet-Fisk's pickled mackerel and whole grilled branzino as delicious menu items that Sarah LaPonte and chef Nik Forsberg have curated. Forsberg was nominated for a James Beard award in 2023, while Fet-Fisk was a finalist this year for a James Beard Award for best new restaurant.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the Pittsburgh restaurant thanked the magazine for "recognizing that being a part of our local community + neighborhood is paramount to our identity."

"It's surreal to still be receiving such praise after a year and a half of being open. thank you for letting us feed you, the pleasure is all ours," Fet-Fisk posted.

The eatery is open Thursday through Monday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner, while the bar stays open until 11 p.m. Reservations can be made online, and walk-ins are accepted.

Fet-Fisk was previously recognized as one of the best places to eat by The New York Times and Eater.

Ohio's Wildweed on Bon Appétit's best new restaurants list

Wildweed in Cincinnati was also called one of the 20 best new restaurants in the United States by the magazine.

The restaurant on Walnut Street in Over-the-Rhine has a dinner that "is a snapshot of a Midwest few know as well as David Jackman," Bon Appétit's Kate Kassin wrote. Chef Jackman and his wife, Lydia Jackman, own the Italian restaurant.

Earlier this week, Wildweek was named one of the 50 best places to eat in America by The New York Times.

Methodology explained by Bon Appétit

Bon Appétit divided the country into four regions — Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, South, Midwest, and West — and created its list based on restaurants that opened between March 2024 and March 2025.