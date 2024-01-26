Chefs from two Pittsburgh restaurants named semifinalists for 2024 James Beard Award

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Chefs from two popular Pittsburgh restaurants have been named semifinalists for this year's James Beard Award for Best Chef in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Among the 20 semifinalists for the Best Chef in the Mid-Atlantic region, which consists of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Washington, D.C, Maryland, and Virginia, are Bootsaba Tongdee from Pusadee's Garden in Upper Lawrenceville and Kate Lasky and Tomasz Skowronski from Apteka in Bloomfield.

Lasky and Skowronski were finalists for the award last year and Apteka made headlines here in Pittsburgh when it was was named of the top 50 restaurants in the U.S. by the New York Times.

For Tongdee, it's her first time as a semifinalist.

Pusadee's Garden is known for its elegant Thai dishes.

Finalists will be announced on April 3.