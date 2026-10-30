Iran War Updates: Qatar pushes for U.S.-Iran deal under shadow of Trump's threats to resume attacks
What to know about the Iran war today:
- Qatari mediators returned to Tehran Friday to push for a deal to end the war between Iran and the U.S., multiple news agencies reported, as President Trump acknowledges high-level contact with the regime but keeps his threat to resume major strikes on the table.
- A British navy monitor reported a tanker being struck Thursday evening by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, after Iran said four ships attempting to transit the waterway via shipping lanes promoted by the U.S. but deemed illegal by Tehran had struck sea mines.
- Iran has yet to respond to a letter sent by Vice President JD Vance sent by Vice President JD Vance to senior regime figure Mohsen Rezaei, according to Iranian media. President Trump has denied that Vance's outreach is aimed at rekindling wider peace talks, telling reporters this week that it is only about getting medical aid into Iran.
Qatari officials return to Iran to push for peace deal with U.S.
Qatari officials returned to Iran on Friday to push for a peace deal between Tehran and Washington, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, along with Reuters and AFP, reported.
The talks have been coordinated with the U.S., an official told Reuters.
The delegation is led by a senior adviser to Qatar's prime minister and foreign minister and is scheduled to meet with senior Iranian officials, IRNA said, adding that the discussions would focus on bilateral relations between Iran and Qatar, as well as developments in the region.
An official briefed on the latest diplomacy confirmed to CBS News Wednesday that Qatari mediators had presented Iran with a new draft deal to end the war. A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Qatar had only come with "unacceptable" ideas, and that Tehran would not change its stance on the nuclear issue, something Washington wants included in negotiations from the start.
Tehran wants the U.S. to first lift its blockade of Iranian ports and to drop sanctions limiting the country's gas and oil sales.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Wednesday in a post on X that Tehran "continues to give diplomacy a chance to succeed" and is working with mediators to review ideas that Tehran included in a proposal floated last month, which was summarily rejected by President Trump but which Iran still wants to see used as the basis for a new ceasefire agreement.
On Thursday, Mr. Trump said a letter from Vice President JD Vance to Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei — which was reported by multiple outlets as an attempt to restart peace negotiations — was an outreach intended only to help get medical supplies into Iran.
Iran has yet to reply to the letter, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
U.S. military death toll since start of Iran war rises to 23, Pentagon says
The U.S. Department of Defense has added two more service member deaths to its official account of casualties since the war with Iran started more than eight months ago, bringing the overall death toll to 23.
Both of the newly noted deaths on the Defense Casualty Analysis System portal were noncombat related. In total the DCAS portal says 11 service members have been killed by enemy fire during the war, and 12 others have died under circumstances deemed nonhostile, which includes accidents and sickness.
Both of the service members recently added as nonhostile deaths were airmen, including one who died of an illness and another from unspecified causes that remain under investigation, The Washington Post quoted the Air Force as saying.
The two deaths added to the DCAS system are listed under Overseas Operations, which includes deaths recorded by the Pentagon after it stopped using the name Operation Epic Fury for the offensive against Iran in May, after Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared the operation over.
Saudi coalition says Houthi drone intercepted in Mecca region
The Saudi-led coalition said Friday that it had intercepted and destroyed a drone in the Mecca region fired by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels.
"A drone launched by the terrorist Houthi militia has been intercepted and destroyed in the Mecca region," the coalition wrote in a post on X.
The Houthis denied any attempt to strike Saudi Arabia on Friday, the Reuters news agency reported.
Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said on social media that the group hadn't conducted any operations aimed at Saudi territory, adding that the Houthis only target Saudi oil facilities and military bases.
CBS/AFP
Tanker struck by projectile in Strait of Hormuz, U.K. navy says, as Iran claims four ships hit sea mines
A tanker was struck Thursday evening by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, the U.K. navy's Maritime Trade Operations center reported, after Iran's navy claimed four ships had struck sea mines in the area.
UKMTO said the ship hit by a projectile was exiting the strait along the southern route, which the U.S. has encouraged international shipping companies to use, when it came under fire.
"There are no reported injuries to the crew or environmental impact … at this time," UKMTO said.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its military claimed in two separate announcements earlier Thursday that four tankers had struck sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz, causing fires.
It was unclear if the ship reported by UKMTO to have been struck by a projectile was one of the four Iran said had hit mines, but the timing of the report from the maritime monitor suggested it could have been a separate incident.
Iran has not yet responded to letter from Vance, Iranian media says
Iran has not yet responded to a letter sent by Vice President JD Vance to the secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei, according to the semi-official Tasnim News agency, which is closely affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Tasnim said in a Thursday post on its official Telegram social media account that Tehran was not prepared to drop any of its core conditions for a ceasefire, which include lifting the American blockade of Iran's ports, easing sanctions and giving Iran access to its frozen financial assets held abroad, among other things.
Multiple news outlets have reported that Vance's letter to Rezaei was an attempt to restart peace negotiations, but President Trump said Wednesday that it was a focused outreach intended only to help get medical supplies into Iran.